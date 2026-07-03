Trump says it's "ridiculous" for US to maintain current support for NATO

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Thursday it is "ridiculous" for the US to continue its "one sided" relationship with NATO, less than a week before a NATO summit in Ankara.

President Donald Trump disembarks the new Air Force One as he arrives at Bismarck Municipal Airport in North Dakota on July 1, 2026. © REUTERS

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "They were not there for us!!!" and Washington's relationship with NATO "is not reciprocal."

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at European allies over their response to the war in Iran, as several countries restricted the use of bases for US forces.

Trump also insists he wants Europe to take the lead role for its own defense, and Washington has already moved to scale back commitments.

His Truth Social post on Thursday included a chart displaying the amount of NATO spending, with the US investing vastly more than a few other member states depicted.

Under pressure from Trump, NATO leaders had agreed at a gathering last year to boost defense-related spending to 5% of GDP by 2035.

The upcoming NATO summit, which will bring together 32 member states, will be held in the Turkish capital on July 7-8.