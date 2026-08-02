Trump says US and Israel "canceled" new Iran strikes for the "benefit of the WORLD" – now he's making a demand

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Saturday that the US and Israel had agreed to hold off on new strikes on Iran – provided that a deal to end the months-long conflict is reached rapidly.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the US and Israel had agreed to hold off on new strikes on Iran – provided that a deal to end the months-long conflict is reached rapidly. © NATHAN HOWARD / POOL / AFP

Fears had been mounting that the fighting could escalate once again after Trump threatened to hit Iran "very hard" and was reportedly considering renewed heavy attacks, including against energy infrastructure.

But the US leader appeared to have changed course after speaking with Saudi Arabia's crown prince and after Tehran also spoke to Riyadh, and to mediators Pakistan and Turkey.

Trump insisted the US was "locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran," but added that "we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack."

"Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Iran's Mehr news agency, citing military officials, called Trump's claim that Tehran asked him to refrain "nothing but a new lie" and said Iran's military was "on high alert and ready for any eventuality."

Iranian state media said the Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers held a call and that Tehran also spoke with Pakistan and Turkey, which have acted as mediators in the talks, about "the risk of escalating tensions and insecurity in the region."

Saudi Arabia's official SPA press agency said Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had a call with Trump where he "emphasized the necessity of prioritizing dialogue to reduce tensions and the importance of exerting all possible efforts to achieve a truce that paves the way for diplomatic solutions."

But what does Trump specifically want in exchange for a pause in US strikes on Iran?