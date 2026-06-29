Trump scores Supreme Court win over firing of Democratic Federal Trade Commission official

Washington DC - The Supreme Court ruled Monday that President Donald Trump can fire a Federal Trade commissioner, fortifying the executive branch's power to staff elite jobs in independent agencies with political allies.

The Supreme Court sided with President Donald Trump (r.) on Monday in his push to fire Rebecca Slaughter from the Federal Trade Commission. © Collage: David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Kent NISHIMURA / AFP

In a 6-3 ruling, the court's conservative majority rejected a challenge by Democratic Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter to her dismissal, writing that "subordinates who exercise the President's power are subject to removal by him."

The decision is expected to also give Trump greater hiring and firing authority at agencies beyond the FTC.

Slaughter was dismissed without cause, and lower courts upheld her claim that the move violated rules Congress put in place to protect the members of independent government agencies.

But in Monday's decision written by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court's majority cited writings by James Madison – a framer of the Constitution who became president – and other Supreme Court rulings that empowered the president on personnel decisions.

Roberts characterized a 1935 ruling cited by Slaughter that prohibited the firing of an FTC official as an outlier decision with an obsolete view of the agency's role.

"Independent agencies are not 'independent' in the sense that they are free of the President and thus responsive 'only to the people of the United States,'" Roberts wrote in a decision that frequently cited earlier rulings.