Trump shares bizarre AI video of himself as a doctor treating celebrities with "Trump Derangement Syndrome"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently shared a bizarre video on social media featuring himself as a doctor treating a number of celebrities who have criticized him.

In a recent social media post, Donald Trump shared an AI video of himself as a doctor treating celebrities who have criticized him over the years. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @realDonaldTrump & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

On Thursday, the president shared an X post with an AI-generated video of himself as a doctor, wearing a white lab coat and a stethoscope around his neck.

"Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS?" the AI Trump asks in the video, referring to "Trump Derangement Syndrome" – a label the president often gives to those who publicly criticize him.

"Fortunately, I'm Doctor Trump and I have a treatement plan," the AI Trump continued.

"Let's hear what some of my patients have to say."

The video then cuts to clips of AI versions of several celebrities – such as Rosie O'Donnell, John Leguizamo, and Whoopi Goldberg – claiming "Dr. Trump" helped cure their disdain for the president and his controversial policies.

Dr. Trump then says that he wasn't sure he could help the patients because they were "so far gone," as clips of AI Ed Norton, Robert DeNiro, and Julia Roberts then play.

In conclusion, Dr. Trump advises TDS victims to "turn off fake news, say your prayers, and... just have a Diet Coke like me and you will see a remarkable difference in your life."