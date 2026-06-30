Trump signs order to remove restrictions on consumers fixing their car emission systems

Washington DC - President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday that aims to allow consumers to fix their own vehicles using formerly outlawed aftermarket and third-party parts.

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will allow consumers to do repairs on their car's emmissions systems. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The order will get rid of restrictions on repairing emissions-control systems and other diagnostic software and replacing them with whatever part the driver desires.

This comes despite longtime arguments from automakers that such guardrails protect vehicle safety, ‌cybersecurity, ⁠and emissions compliance.

During a signing in the Oval Office, the president claimed the order would save Americans a lot of money and detailed how he was inspired to take on the issue after reading about people who "were arrested for fixing their car."

"It's right to fix, and I think it's really common sense. If somebody wants to fix – some of these people are better mechanics than mechanics in the shop," Trump said.

"We rule by common sense," he later added.

The order coincides with a similar one the president signed earlier this year, which granted farm workers permission to fix agricultural vehicles.

In a press release regarding the order, the administration decried "crushing environmental regulatory burdens" implemented by the previous administration, and said the order will "further ensure vehicle affordability."