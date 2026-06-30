Trump signs order to remove restrictions on consumers fixing their car emission systems
Washington DC - President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday that aims to allow consumers to fix their own vehicles using formerly outlawed aftermarket and third-party parts.
The order will get rid of restrictions on repairing emissions-control systems and other diagnostic software and replacing them with whatever part the driver desires.
This comes despite longtime arguments from automakers that such guardrails protect vehicle safety, cybersecurity, and emissions compliance.
During a signing in the Oval Office, the president claimed the order would save Americans a lot of money and detailed how he was inspired to take on the issue after reading about people who "were arrested for fixing their car."
"It's right to fix, and I think it's really common sense. If somebody wants to fix – some of these people are better mechanics than mechanics in the shop," Trump said.
"We rule by common sense," he later added.
The order coincides with a similar one the president signed earlier this year, which granted farm workers permission to fix agricultural vehicles.
In a press release regarding the order, the administration decried "crushing environmental regulatory burdens" implemented by the previous administration, and said the order will "further ensure vehicle affordability."
The release also stated that within 30 days, the Environmental Protection Agency will roll out new guidelines clarifying what repairs consumers can make.
Cover photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP