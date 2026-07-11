Trump subpoenas New York Times journalists over reporting on Qatari jet security concerns

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration recently subpoenaed a number of journalists for reporting about security concerns surrounding his gifted Qatari jet.

On Friday, President Donald Trump's administration subpoenaed several journalists over reporting about his Qatari-gifted jet having major security concerns. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to The New York Times, the Department of Justice subpoenaed four of the outlet's reporters – Julian Barnes, Eric Lipton, Tyler Pager, and Eric Schmitt – on Friday

The department seeks to force them to testify before a federal grand jury in Manhattan on Wednesday "in regard to an alleged violation of federal criminal law."

Their efforts center around the journalists reporting that Trump recently departed Turkey on his old Air Force One plane instead of his new Qatari-gifted jet as a security precaution at the urging of the Secret Service.

In a statement, The Times adamantly vowed to fight the subpoenas, noting that some of the reporters were given their subpoenas by federal agents who visited their homes.

"The appearance of federal law enforcement agents on the doorstep of news reporters should shock the conscience of any American who believes in the Constitution and the press freedom it protects," said David McCraw, The Times's top newsroom lawyer.

"Our journalists report the facts and advance the American public’s right to know how their government is operating, and their taxpayer dollars are being used," he continued.

"This brazen act should be seen as nothing more than an attempt to prevent the public from knowing what is happening in their country by intimidating journalists from doing their jobs," McCraw added.