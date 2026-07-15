Trump sues law firms as Bar Association seeks to end his pressure campaign

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently reignited his feud with a number of major law firms as they fight to stop his campaign of pressure.

President Donald Trump's administration recently subpoenaed several law firms and their leaders, reigniting a feud against those who oppose him. © Jim WATSON / AFP

According to The New York Times, the Department of Justice has subpoenaed nine law firms that cut deals with Trump last year and four that have been fighting the president's executive order targeting firms involved in previous cases against him or have been critical of his policies.

The department is demanding the firms turn over communications they've had with Boris Epshteyn, Trump's personal attorney, and Stephen Bannon, a former Trump administration advisor, and that leaders from each firm sit for a deposition before DOJ attorneys.

In response, many of the firms are said to have hired "high-powered Washington lawyers" as they prepare to fight back.

The move comes after the American Bar Association filed a lawsuit in June requesting that a federal judge order the White House to turn over their communications with Epshteyn and Bannon.

The two MAGA loyalists are believed to have led the negotiations for the nine law firms to do pro bono work for Trump in exchange for having them removed from the executive order.