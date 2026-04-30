Trump suffers another loss in legal battle against E. Jean Carroll

New York, New York - On Wednesday, a federal court denied a request from President Donald Trump to appeal the massive judgment he owes writer E. Jean Carroll.

A federal appeals court has turned down a request from President Trump (l.) to have the judgment in his defamation case against E. Jean Carroll reviewed. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP & Manny Carabel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the ruling, the court agreed with a previous decision from three judges on its panel to uphold a jury's $83.3 million judgment against Trump for defaming Carroll after she publicly accused him of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s.

That initial judgment from 2024 came a year after Carroll won a separate federal case in which a jury found that Trump did assault Jean as she claimed.

Since becoming president, Trump has fought aggressively to overturn both rulings.

As the appeals court route does not appear to be working with the defamation suit, he is now expected to take his fight all the way to the Supreme Court.

Last November, Trump filed a petition with the Supreme Court to overturn the assault ruling, arguing the allegations were "implausible" and "unsubstantiated," and that the trial court had issued a "series of indefensible evidentiary rulings."



In a statement to USA Today, an attorney for Carroll said they were "pleased" with the decision, as she is "eager" to "obtain justice."