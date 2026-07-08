Trump suffers concerning flubs during press conference with Zelensky: "Question for President Putin?"

Ankara, Turkey - President Donald Trump made several verbal flubs while speaking to reporters during his second day at the NATO summit.

During a recent press conference, Donald Trump (r) made a number of flubs, including confusing Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky (l) with Russia's Vladimir Putin. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Wednesday, Trump sat for a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as the two discussed Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia.

In one bizarre moment, Trump appeared to confuse Zelensky with the leader's enemy, asking reporters, "Do you have a question for President Putin?" before correcting himself moments later.

In another moment, the president discussed his distaste for former President Barack Obama's Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which he mistakenly referred to as the "JCPOC."

During the meeting, Trump revealed that he would be providing Ukraine with the license to make Patriot air-defense missiles, which he described as "pretty cool."

And in yet another, Trump told a story about how the missiles were used during a recent attack on the USS Abraham Lincoln, which he accidentally blamed on a close ally.

"We had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan!" Trump declared. "111 missiles going to a very expensive ship, and every one of those missiles was knocked down, pretty much most by Patriots, but by other means also."

The back-to-back flubs come as Trump – who just turned 80 years old last month – has faced heightened concerns about the state of his physical and mental health.