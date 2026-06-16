Trump swoons over Versailles palace amid G7 summit: "The real deal"

Evian, France - Donald Trump said Tuesday he had accepted President Emmanuel Macron's offer of dinner this week at Versailles as the palace of the Sun King Louis XIV is "the real deal".

Donald Trump hailed the Palace of Versailles as "the real deal" ahead of a dinner with the French president. © Collage: IMAGO / MAXPPP & LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL / AFP

"The French president, who happens to be a very nice man, invited me to dinner at Versailles," he said on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the French lakeside resort of Evian.

Keen to avoid a repeat of the last G7 summit in Canada, when Trump cut his visit short, Macron has planned a one-on-one dinner with the mercurial US leader at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday after the summit concludes.

Trump – who has likened himself to a "king" and made no secret of his fondness for pomp and circumstance – acknowledged the dinner would delay his return home, but said he did not mind.

"Versailles is not gold leaf. It's the real deal. And I said, I'd like to do it," Trump said.

"All it means is that I get home later in the evening, meaning early in the morning. And I'm not a big sleeper anyway."

He vowed to be early in the Oval Office and said "I won't lose any time".

Global leaders have often resorted to a combination of flattery and pageantry in an effort to play to Trump.

Since returning to power, Trump has reshaped Washington in his own style.

The famed Oval Office now drips with gold ornaments, the once low-key elegant Rose Garden has been paved over, and the entire East Wing of the White House has been torn down with plans to make way for a giant ballroom.