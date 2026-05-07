Trump takes aim at Europe and leftist groups in newly unveiled counterterrorism strategy

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration accused Europe of being an "incubator" for terrorism fueled by mass migration, in a new counterterrorism strategy unveiled on Wednesday.

Donald Trump's White House has released its new 2026 counterterrorism strategy, taking aim at leftist groups, transgender people, and European countries. © REUTERS

The strategy also focuses on rooting out "violent left-wing extremists" including "radically pro-transgender" groups, as Trump's far-right administration steps up its political attacks on opponents.

It further places drug cartels in the Americas at the center of counterterrorism efforts.

But some of its strongest language is reserved for Europe.

"It is clear to all that well-organized hostile groups exploit open borders and related globalist ideals. The more these alien cultures grow, and the longer current European policies persist, the more terrorism is guaranteed," the strategy said.

"As the birthplace of Western culture and values, Europe must act now and halt its willful decline," said the strategy, led by counterterrorism coordinator Sebastian Gorka, who has been accused of links to far-right groups.

The fresh criticism of Europe comes just months after Trump's new national security strategy said the continent faced "civilizational erasure" due to immigration.

Trump has also recently lashed out at European NATO allies for failing to help with his war on Iran.