Trump taps Pam Bondi for new role after she's hit with damning health diagnosis

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has tapped former Attorney General Pam Bondi to return to his administration as she battles a serious medical diagnosis.

President Donald Trump recently picked former Attorney General Pam Bondi for a new role as she fights an ongoing cancer battle. © Aaron Schwartz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Axios, the president is bringing Bondi back into the administration as a member of the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) – an advisory committee focused on AI policy.

The outlet says Bondi will be tasked with "facilitating coordination between the government and the tech titans on the panel."

Vice President JD Vance praised Bondi's return, describing her as "an enormously valuable asset to the president's team" and said she will now be "confronting some of the most important issues the administration faces."

The new role comes after Trump abruptly fired Bondi in April. Though he did not publicly give a reason, and her replacement Todd Blanche claimed "nobody has any idea" why Trump fired her, many critics believe Bondi was let go over her handling of the files on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Axios also reported that shortly after leaving her AG role, Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. She reportedly underwent treatment and is currently in recovery.