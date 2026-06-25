Trump teases F-35 access for Turkey, saying Erdogan will be "very happy"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be "very happy" when asked Wednesday about giving Turkey access to F-35 fighter jets.

Two US-made F-35 aircrafts are parked on the tarmac at the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Lask, Poland, on June 12, 2026. © WOJTEK RADWANSKI / AFP

"I'm going to probably do something that's going to make him very happy," Trump said when a reporter inquired about Erdogan wanting the jets and whether he would be bringing a "big gift bag" with him to Ankara, Turkey, during the NATO summit there next month.

The F-35 fighter jet, a top-of-the-line stealth plane, was originally developed by the US in partnership with other NATO countries – of which Turkey is a member – under a program called the Joint Strike Fighter.

However, the US booted Turkey from development of the F-35 in 2019 after the NATO ally went ahead with purchases of missile defense from Russia.

But Trump has since warmed relations with Erdogan, though he did not say his attendance at the military alliance summit would include a formal visit to Turkey.

Despite Trump's inclination, Vice President JD Vance clarified the sale of the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets to Turkey would require approval from Congress.