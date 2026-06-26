Trump threatens "100% Tariff" on countries considering new Digital Services Tax

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently issued a stern threat to foreign countries considering implementing a new tax on US-based companies.

On Friday, President Donald Trump vowed to hit European countries considering a new Digital Services Tax on US companies with a 100% tariff on all goods. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a Truth Social post shared on Friday, Trump said that numerous European nations were "discussing the imminent implementation of a Digital Services Tax" and were "close" to moving forward.

The president warned that "any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America."

"This TARIFF will supersede Trade Deals made with the Country, whether implemented, signed, or not," he added.

A digital services tax – which has been implemented by more than a dozen countries – aims to put a tax on digital goods sold by the world's largest tech companies, such as Amazon, Google, and Meta.

Trump's threats come after the European Union met his July 4 deadline to approve a tariff deal with the US that caps duties on most EU exports at 15%.

Since his return to office, Trump has slapped tariffs on numerous countries – including longstanding allies – which has strained US relations abroad.