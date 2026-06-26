Trump threatens "100% Tariff" on countries considering new Digital Services Tax
Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently issued a stern threat to foreign countries considering implementing a new tax on US-based companies.
In a Truth Social post shared on Friday, Trump said that numerous European nations were "discussing the imminent implementation of a Digital Services Tax" and were "close" to moving forward.
The president warned that "any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America."
"This TARIFF will supersede Trade Deals made with the Country, whether implemented, signed, or not," he added.
A digital services tax – which has been implemented by more than a dozen countries – aims to put a tax on digital goods sold by the world's largest tech companies, such as Amazon, Google, and Meta.
Trump's threats come after the European Union met his July 4 deadline to approve a tariff deal with the US that caps duties on most EU exports at 15%.
Since his return to office, Trump has slapped tariffs on numerous countries – including longstanding allies – which has strained US relations abroad.
In February, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump had exceeded his authority by imposing the global tariffs, to which he responded by signing an executive order imposing a new 10% levy using a separate authority.
Cover photo: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP