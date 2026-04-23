Trump voices confidence that King Charles visit can mend US-UK ties: "Absolutely"

London, UK - President Donald Trump told the BBC Thursday that British King Charles III's upcoming state visit to the US could "absolutely" help rebuild strained ties between the two countries.

President Donald Trump (r.) voiced confidence that King Charles' visit to the US next week could help mend ties with the UK. © Collage: Adrian Dennis / POOL / AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Charles heads to the US on Monday for a four-day trip, with transatlantic tensions over the Iran war and scandals linked to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein threatening to intrude on the landmark visit.

Asked by the BBC whether Charles' visit could help repair the relationship between the US and UK, Trump told the BBC: "Absolutely. He's fantastic. He's a fantastic man. Absolutely, the answer is yes."

Charles will be making his first state visit to the US as a monarch, at the request of the UK government and Trump. He will travel to the US with Queen Camilla and then visit Bermuda alone.

Trump has harshly criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for not joining the US-Israeli war on Iran, launched on February 28.

The president commented in his phone interview with the BBC on the military response of US allies, including Britain, saying "they should have been there", while adding: "I didn't need them, obviously."

Starmer has been mired in a political scandal over appointing Labour grandee Peter Mandelson, a known associate of Epstein, as UK ambassador to Washington.