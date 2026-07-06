Trump White House claims Smithsonian Museum of American History is run by "people don't want you to love your country"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump's White House recently published a scathing report accusing the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History of trying to erase America's heritage.
On Saturday, as the nation celebrated the 250th anniversary of America's independence, the Domestic Policy Council published a report titled "Saving America’s Story."
The report accuses museum leadership of having "adopted an ideological framework that no longer treats the American story as a shared national inheritance to be taught or celebrated, but as a political instrument to divide, dispirit, and discourage our citizens."
"To the extent that there is a story told at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, it is not one of 'the victory of freedom and genius of our country,' but one of regret, tragedy, and shame," the text argues.
The report claims exhibits push "woke" ideals such as anti-white bias and pro-immigration sentiments, while also focusing too much on slavery.
Though the Smithsonian operates independently of the executive branch, the report insisted "the president has a duty and obligation to seek reforms."
In one notable moment, the review argues it would "benefit" Americans if the museum displayed "a label at every entrance that reads: 'Warning: the exhibits in this museum were prepared by people who don't want you to love your country.'"
In a statement to The New York Times, a spokesperson for the Smithsonian said, "For more than 180 years, the Smithsonian has served the American public with nonpartisan and independent scholarship, and we remain committed to doing so."
Donald Trump's ongoing war with the Smithsonian Institution explained
This report is a part of Trump's ongoing campaign to put pressure on the Smithsonian Institution to implement sweeping changes that fit more into the president's MAGA vision of America.
In March 2025, he signed an executive order directing the Smithsonian Institution to remove so-called "improper ideology" from all of its museums and the National Zoo.
The president has since enlisted MAGA allies in the Senate to draft legislation that seeks to codify Trump's order into law, launched a probe into Smithsonian exhibits, and has attempted to force the institute to fire its staff.
While giving a speech on July 3, the Republican leader lamented about "those that peddle Marxist lies about our heritage," and warned that "we're not going to let that happen."
Cover photo: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP