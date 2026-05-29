Trump White House shares bizarre tribute to Harambe the gorilla: "A true patriot"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's White House recently published a bizarre social media post to honor the 10th anniversary of the death of Harambe the gorilla .

On Thursday, President Donald Trump's White House published a bizarre social media post to honor the 10th anniversary of the death of Harambe the gorilla. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & UPI Photo

On Thursday night, the White House shared a lengthy X post to "remember a legend" on what would have been his birthday.

The post described the day Harambe was shot to death 10 years ago as "the moment the world stopped scrolling and collectively mourned something bigger than a meme."

"He became a symbol of loyalty, strength, chaos, unity, and the strange beauty of the internet bringing millions of people together for one cause: never forgetting Harambe," the post added.

"Rest easy to a true patriot," the post concludes.

The bizarre post comes as Trump and his administration have made a habit in his second term of using memes and AI-generated content to promote his MAGA agenda and troll those that oppose it.

The male silverback was shot by zoo staff on May 28, 2016, after a toddler wandered into his enclosure, and video captured Harambe dragging the child through water.

During a press conference shortly after the shooting, Trump – who was running for president at the time – said it was "beautiful" watching Harambe with a child, "like a mother holding a baby," but did not fault staff for shooting.