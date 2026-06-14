Trump's approval sinks to new low in poll that signals possible blue wave in midterms

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's approval continues to freefall, while the country appears to be warming up to the idea of Democrats taking back power.

A recent poll found President Donald Trump's approval rating sink to a new low, as Democrats hold a slight lead over Republicans ahead of the midterms. © Collage: Richard BOUHET & SAUL LOEB / AFP

A recent NBC News poll – which surveyed 3,000 adults between May 29 to June 7 – found that a staggering 58% of Americans disapprove of Trump's performance, while only 39% approve.

Since his return to office, Trump's approval ratings have been steadily dropping. He has notably been failing to win over Independent voters, and many young, Black, and Latino voters that supported his reelection now have pessimistic views of him, per the survey.

He is still maintaining strong support with his party, as 82% of Republicans approve of his job. Republicans still hold strong sway with men, white voters, and those without a college education.

The poll also found that 49% of respondents prefer to see Democrats control Congress, compared to 44% who prefer Republicans maintain control.

The five-point lead signals a slight advantage ahead of the November midterms, in which Republicans will desperately fight to keep their razor-thin majority in both the House and the Senate.

Losing either could make it more difficult for Trump to push aspects of his agenda forward in the second half of his term.