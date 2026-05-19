Trump's attorney general defends $1.7 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund" for prosecuted allies

Washington DC - Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on Tuesday defended the creation of a nearly $1.8 billion fund to compensate political allies of President Donald Trump who believe they were unfairly prosecuted under the former President Joe Biden 's administration.

Attorney General Todd Blanche recently defended the creation of a fund to compensate prosecuted allies of the president during a recent senate hearing. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Blanche, testifying before a Senate committee, came under repeated attack from Democrats who criticized the scheme as a corrupt "slush fund" to reward the Republican president's loyalists with taxpayer money.

"Let's be clear, what we're talking about is nothing short of the sitting president of the United States looting the Treasury for his own gain," said Senator Patty Murray of Washington state. "This is corruption that has never been more blatant."

The Justice Department announced the creation of the so-called "Anti-Weaponization Fund" on Monday as part of a settlement in which Trump dropped his lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service for a years-old leak of his tax returns.

Blanche said Trump himself would not be eligible for compensation from the fund, and he pushed back against accusations that money is "going to be only given to Republicans or friends of the president."

"Whether you're Hunter Biden or whether you're another individual who believed they were a victim of weaponization, they can all apply to this fund," he said, in a reference to Biden's son, who was convicted of gun and tax crimes while his father was in the White House.

Blanche would not rule out that Trump supporters who were convicted of attacking police during the January 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol would be eligible for payouts.

"Anybody in this country is eligible to apply if they believe they were a victim of weaponization," said Blanche, who is Trump's former personal attorney and who will appoint the five commissioners to oversee the fund.

Blanche said the fund was needed to "compensate for what the Democrats and what Biden and what [former Biden attorney general Merrick] Garland did for four years."