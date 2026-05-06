Trump's border czar vows to "flood" New York with ICE over new laws protecting immigrants

Phoenix, Arizona - President Donald Trump 's border czar, Tom Homan, recently warned the state of New York against passing new laws that seek to protect immigrants from federal agents.

During a recent speech, Tom Homan threatened to "flood" New York with ICE agents if lawmakers pass laws to protect immigrants. © Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

In a video recently shared on X, Homan delivered a speech at a border security conference in Arizona on Tuesday, where he vowed to overrun New York with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in response to any such laws passed.

"We're going to flood the zone. You're going to see more ICE agents than you've ever seen before," Homan said.

"So congratulations, because when we send these teams out there, we'll find a bad guy. Most times we do. And when we find a bad guy, he's with others, others who may not be a priority target, but they're in the country illegally."

His remarks come as he and Trump lead an aggressive immigration agenda, sending federal immigration agents to Democrat-run cities across the country to carry out deportation sweeps.

Many citys and states have fought back by passing laws aimed at protecting immigrants.