Trump's border czar vows to "flood" New York with ICE over new laws protecting immigrants
Phoenix, Arizona - President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, recently warned the state of New York against passing new laws that seek to protect immigrants from federal agents.
In a video recently shared on X, Homan delivered a speech at a border security conference in Arizona on Tuesday, where he vowed to overrun New York with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in response to any such laws passed.
"We're going to flood the zone. You're going to see more ICE agents than you've ever seen before," Homan said.
"So congratulations, because when we send these teams out there, we'll find a bad guy. Most times we do. And when we find a bad guy, he's with others, others who may not be a priority target, but they're in the country illegally."
His remarks come as he and Trump lead an aggressive immigration agenda, sending federal immigration agents to Democrat-run cities across the country to carry out deportation sweeps.
Many citys and states have fought back by passing laws aimed at protecting immigrants.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul responds to Tom Homan's threats
According to The Gothamist, New York lawmakers have been working on adding a package to the state's upcoming budget that would ban local officers from being enlisted for immigration duties, bar local jails from holding people for ICE, and restrict ICE agents from wearing face masks.
At a recent press conference, state Governor Kathy Hochul responded, pledging the state would continue working with ICE "in cases of dangerous criminals" and insisted that sentiment would "not waver."
"All I'll say to Mr. Homan is that Donald Trump himself said he would not send a surge of ICE agents to the state of New York unless I ask. I'm not asking," she added.
Cover photo: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP