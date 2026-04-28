Trump's DOJ begs for ballroom in bizarre filing that draws comparisons to Truth Social posts

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration's effort to urge a federal court to drop a lawsuit blocking his ballroom project has been turning heads.

The Trump administration has submitted a court filing in defense of his ballroom that some critics say sounds like one of the president's Truth Social posts. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Tuesday, the president shared a series of Truth Social posts with screenshots of the filing, in which attorneys with the Department of Justice argue that a lawsuit brought forth by The National Trust for Historic Preservation should be thrown out.

But the filing has been raising eyebrows as it appears as though the president wrote it himself, as critics on social media have compared it to a Truth Social post.

"'The National Trust for Historic Preservation' is a beautiful name, but even their name is FAKE because when they add the words 'in the United States' ... it makes it sound like a Governmental Agency, which it is not," the filing's opening line states.

"They are very bad for our Country," the lawyers add.



The DOJ further argued that the "frivolous and meritless" lawsuit – which seeks to halt the project because Trump did not receive the proper Congressional approval – was only filed because the organization suffers from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

The filing goes on to declare that the president is "a highly successful real estate developer, who has abilities that others don't."

The nine-page document also argued that the shooting incident over the weekend during the White House Correspondents' Dinner "would have been impossible" had Trump's proposed ballroom existed.