Trump's DOJ begs for ballroom in bizarre filing that draws comparisons to Truth Social posts
Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration's effort to urge a federal court to drop a lawsuit blocking his ballroom project has been turning heads.
On Tuesday, the president shared a series of Truth Social posts with screenshots of the filing, in which attorneys with the Department of Justice argue that a lawsuit brought forth by The National Trust for Historic Preservation should be thrown out.
But the filing has been raising eyebrows as it appears as though the president wrote it himself, as critics on social media have compared it to a Truth Social post.
"'The National Trust for Historic Preservation' is a beautiful name, but even their name is FAKE because when they add the words 'in the United States' ... it makes it sound like a Governmental Agency, which it is not," the filing's opening line states.
"They are very bad for our Country," the lawyers add.
The DOJ further argued that the "frivolous and meritless" lawsuit – which seeks to halt the project because Trump did not receive the proper Congressional approval – was only filed because the organization suffers from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."
The filing goes on to declare that the president is "a highly successful real estate developer, who has abilities that others don't."
The nine-page document also argued that the shooting incident over the weekend during the White House Correspondents' Dinner "would have been impossible" had Trump's proposed ballroom existed.
Trump's DOJ claims blocking ballroom plan would put president at "grave risk"
The filing comes after Attorney General Todd Blanche sent a letter to the NTHP the day after the shooting, urging them to drop the lawsuit because it "puts the lives of the president, his family, and his staff at grave risk."
According to The Washington Post, the NTHP has responded and argued that while the incident on Saturday was "awful," claiming that their lawsuit puts the president at risk is "incorrect and irresponsible," as it "does not jeopardize the President's safety in any way."
In a statement, Carol Quillen, president and CEO of the trust, explained the lawsuit has never been about whether there should be a ballroom, "but whether the President must follow the law."
Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP