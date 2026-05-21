Trump's ex-daughter-in-law Vanessa shares serious diagnosis: "This isn't news anyone expects"
Palm Beach, Florida - Vanessa Trump has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Trump, shared the news with her social media followers on Wednesday.
"This isn't news anyone expects," the 48-year-old admitted in her latest post.
But instead of burying her head in the sand, Vanessa is working with her doctors on a plan to beat the disease.
One treatment is already underway: "I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me."
Despite the circumstances, the mother of five is looking ahead and remains "focused and hopeful."
She is receiving support from family, friends, and, above all, her children.
Kai (19), Donald III (17), Tristan (14), Spencer (13), and Chloe (11) are all from her previous marriage to Donald Trump Jr. The couple married in 2005 and divorced in 2018.
The former model received plenty of love from her ex's family in the comments.
Trump family reacts to Vanessa's cancer diagnosis
The president's daughter, Ivanka, wrote, "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama."
Vanessa's eldest daughter, Kai, also wrote touching lines under the post: "Love you! Strongest person ever," the 19-year-old said.
Vanessa did not provide further details on her diagnosis and asked for privacy as she focuses on her recovery.
"Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express," she added.
Vanessa is also receiving some special support from her boyfriend, golfer Tiger Woods, with whom she's been linked since last year.
Cover photo: Alec Tabak/Pool The Daily News/AP/dpa