Trump's ex-daughter-in-law Vanessa shares serious diagnosis: "This isn't news anyone expects"

Palm Beach, Florida - Vanessa Trump has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Trump , shared the news with her social media followers on Wednesday.

Vanessa Trump has been diagnosed with breast cancer. © Alec Tabak/Pool The Daily News/AP/dpa

"This isn't news anyone expects," the 48-year-old admitted in her latest post.

But instead of burying her head in the sand, Vanessa is working with her doctors on a plan to beat the disease.

One treatment is already underway: "I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me."

Despite the circumstances, the mother of five is looking ahead and remains "focused and hopeful."

She is receiving support from family, friends, and, above all, her children.

Kai (19), Donald III (17), Tristan (14), Spencer (13), and Chloe (11) are all from her previous marriage to Donald Trump Jr. The couple married in 2005 and divorced in 2018.

The former model received plenty of love from her ex's family in the comments.