Trump's grip on Republican Party faces crucial test in Kentucky primary vote

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's hold on his support base faces its latest test Tuesday, with voters deciding whether one of Congress's most independent conservatives can survive the Republican leader's full political firepower.

Voters in Kentucky will provide a key test of Trump's hold on the Republican Party as the president seeks to oust one of his most outspoken critics in the GOP. © Jon Cherry / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Several states are holding primaries to pick candidates for the November midterm elections, but the standout contest is in Kentucky, where Trump aims to oust seven-term Republican Thomas Massie, one of the president's most persistent internal critics.

The race is being watched as a measure of whether Trump's grip on Republican voters remains strong despite war, inflation, and sliding national approval ratings – and whether there is still room in the party for lawmakers willing to break with him.

Massie has angered Trump by opposing US military action in Iran and Venezuela, criticizing aid to Israel, resisting parts of the president's agenda, and helping push for the release of files related to multimillionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump has endorsed Ed Gallrein, a farmer and retired Navy SEAL, in what US media have described as the most expensive House primary in American history, with more than $32 million in ad spending – much of it from pro-Israeli groups opposed to Massie.

The president has spent months attacking the 55-year-old former engineer and inventor as disloyal, calling him a "moron," a "nut job," and a "major sleazebag."

"He is the Worst 'Republican' Congressman in History," Trump wrote on Truth Social, after telling voters at a March rally he wanted "somebody with a warm body" to beat Massie.