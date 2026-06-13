Trump's ICE detention numbers appear to have dropped since murders of Alex Pretti and Renee Good

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has appeared to back down a bit from his aggressive immigration agenda following the fatal shootings of two Minneapolis residents by federal agents.

A recent report found the amount of daily detained migrants has fallen in recent months as Donald Trump has scaled back his immigration agenda. © Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Two sources recently told Axios that the average daily number has slid to 58,000 migrants in custody, as the Trump administration has scaled back on targeting entire Democratic-run cities.

That number marks a notable drop from the administration's peak of 72,000 recorded in January, the same month Minneapolis residents Renee Good and Alex Pretti were shot and killed by federal agents in two separate incidents.

Multiple Trump administration officials have publicly stated in recent days that there are now more beds at immigration detention centers than there are detained people to fill them.

During the 2024 presidential race, Trump vowed to lead a historic anti-immigration agenda if elected, vowing to arrest and deport violent and criminal undocumented individuals – though the data paint a different picture.

A report published by ABC News on Friday found that only 3% of migrants detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the first 14 months of Trump's return to office had a violent felony conviction, which included offenses like homicide, sexual assault, robbery, or assault.