Trump's labor secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer bows to pressure in latest major shake-up

Washington DC - President Donald Trump beleaguered labor secretary, Lori Chavez-DeRemer , announced that she will leave her post, in administration's latest major departure.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will leave her position in President Donald Trump's administration. © Tom Brenner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Chavez-DeRemer will take up a position in the private sector, White House communications director Steven Cheung said on X.

Her deputy, Keith Sonderling, is to lead the department's work until further notice, Cheung said.

Chavez-DeRemer has been under pressure for months over several investigations. According to reports by the Washington Post and other media, these include possible violations involving the use of budget funds and allegations of inappropriate conduct in office.

Oversight bodies are also reportedly looking into complaints about a problematic working environment at the department.

Three female employees described a hostile work environment in which staff faced retaliation, the New York Times and the New York Post reported.

Her husband was barred from the department following allegations of sexual misconduct towards employees, according to media reports.

Chavez-DeRemer rejected all allegations.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve in this historic Administration and work for the greatest President of my lifetime," she said in a statement.

Her appointment was seen as unusual because she held relatively union-friendly positions compared with many Republicans.

Trump had dismissed his homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem, in early March.