Trump's name to be featured on major redesign of NYC's historic Penn Station

New York, New York - As President Donald Trump seeks to remake America in his MAGA image, he has now set his sights on New York 's iconic Pennsylvania Station.

President Donald Trump and his administration are moving forward with plans to remodel New York's Penn Station. © Collage: Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

According to The Gothamist, Amtrak and the US Department of Transportation recently tapped Penn Transformation Partners to be the "master developer" behind the project, which aims for a "classical look."

Renderings of revised plans feature American flags at the entrances, gold-accented railings, columns, and escalators, and as much as 50 feet of raised ceiling.

Tall glass windows will also be added to welcome in natural lighting to the dark, underground transportation hub.

Two new entrances will be added at Eighth Avenue near Madison Square Garden and another at 31st Street, with the newly designed Eighth Avenue entrance featuring a large "President Donald J. Trump" plaque carved into marble alongside a presidential seal.

These latest developments come after the federal government took over the project last year from New York State's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and then tasked Amtrak to oversee it.

In his second term, Trump has aggressively pushed efforts to construct large, lavish buildings with his name on them, mostly in Washington DC. Critics have slammed these ventures as apparent vanity projects.

