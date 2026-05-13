Trump's pardon sought by fugitive financier in massive Malaysian corruption scandal

Malaysia - A fugitive financier accused of involvement in a massive corruption scandal in Malaysia in which top officials looted billions from state fund 1MDB has filed for a pardon from President Donald Trump .

Jynwel Capital Limited CEO Jho Low attends the 2014 Social Good Summit at 92Y in New York City on September 21, 2014. © TAYLOR HILL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, is formally seeking a "pardon after completion of sentence," according to the US Department of Justice website.

Whistleblowers allege that Jho Low, a well-connected Malaysian financier with no official role, helped set up the 1MDB state investment fund and made key financial decisions before disappearing about a decade ago.

Low, who has been indicted in the US, has denied wrongdoing but remains at large.

The fund was launched by former prime minister Najib Razak in 2009, shortly after he became prime minister. It is alleged that more than $4.5 billion was diverted from 1MDB between 2009 and 2015 by fund officials and associates, including Low.

Najib, who has been tried and convicted in multiple cases, has been jailed and fined $2.8 billion for his role in the plunder.

Najib's defense lawyers blamed Low and dubbed him the mastermind of the scheme.