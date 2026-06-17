Trump's Reflecting Pool project thwarted by algae invasion

Washington DC - One of President Donald Trump 's pet beauty projects for Washington was supposed to make the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool look blue, like part of the US flag.

A US National Park Service employee uses a vacuum pump to clean algae off the bottom of the newly repainted Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the National Mall on June 16, 2026. © CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Enter Mother Nature. Algae have proliferated in the water, turning it a swampy green.

"Can you see it in my photos? Oh well, I'll just use a filter to hide the algae," said Farrah Lu, a 43-year-old tourist from China.

The invasion comes just days after the completion of the pool repainting project, part of Trump's drive to put his stamp on Washington with things like a ballroom at the White House and a huge arch by the Potomac River.

Under Trump's orders the long, rectangular pool, designed to capture reflections of the Washington Monument on the National Mall, was drained and painted in what he calls "American flag blue."

This is hallowed Washington real estate: it was from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial that civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famed "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963 to several hundred thousand people gathered below around the pool.

Alas, hot weather this past weekend apparently caused an algae bloom in the pool.

"When I thought reflecting pool, I would see some reflection of the monument on the pool. That's what the name says, so that didn't meet my expectation," said Ravi Desai, visiting from Australia. "But overall I still find it very beautiful. And we're just tourists here."