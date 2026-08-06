Trump's self-named nuclear battleship fleet set to cost taxpayers $275 billion

Washington DC - The US Navy's planned fleet of 15 Trump-class battleships could cost $275 billion to build, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said Wednesday, making them among the most expensive American warships ever.

President Donald Trump announced the creation of the “Trump-class” battleship during a statement to the media at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on December 22, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida.
President Donald Trump announced the creation of the “Trump-class” battleship during a statement to the media at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on December 22, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida.  © TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The first of the nuclear-powered battleships would cost about $23.4 billion in 2026 dollars, while subsequent ships, which would be purchased through 2056, would average $18 billion, the CBO said in a report.

In comparison, the USS Gerald R. Ford – the world's largest aircraft carrier – cost about $13.3 billion in 2008 dollars, or over $20 billion when adjusted for inflation.

President Donald Trump announced plans for the new class of warships named after himself – an honor usually reserved for leaders who have left office – in December 2025.

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They will be heavily armed, carrying anti-air and land-attack missiles, hypersonic weapons, nuclear cruise missiles, lasers, and a railgun, CBO said.

The Trump-class ships will be substantially larger than existing US destroyers and cruisers, but their projected displacement is somewhat smaller than the last American battleships – from the Iowa class – which were retired in the 1990s.

Washington has fallen significantly behind Beijing when it comes to the number of ships in its navy, and a report to Congress last year noted that US military officials and other observers are concerned by the pace of China's shipbuilding efforts.

Cover photo: TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

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