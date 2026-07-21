Trump's trade envoy drop big hint about "action" as global tariffs near expiration

Washington DC - Trade envoy Jamieson Greer said Tuesday that there would be "action soon" regarding new tariffs on dozens of countries, with President Donald Trump 's temporary global levy due to expire this week.

Trump's trade envoy Jamieson Greer said the administration would be taking "action" as the president's global tariffs are set to expire. © Aurelien Morissard / POOL / AFP

The Trump administration has readied fresh tariffs targeting 60 trading partners over their alleged failures to act against forced labor, as officials push to rebuild the US leader's trade agenda after legal setbacks.

"The US has laws to prohibit trading goods with forced labor. Other countries, most don't have a law, those that do don't really enforce it," Greer told CNBC.

"We expect to see some action soon," he added, although adding that he cannot specify a timeline.

While Trump imposed a 10% global duty this year after a swath of his tariffs were struck down by the Supreme Court in February, this levy expires Friday.

Analysts expect that the planned tariffs over forced labor concerns – which range between 10% and 12.5% – would replace the temporary duties.

Greer added Tuesday that the new action will cover the vast majority of US trade.

But the moves could reignite tensions with trading partners. The European Union, China, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Japan are all among targeted economies.