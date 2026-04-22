Ukraine officials seek to honor Trump with proposed "Donnyland" renaming

Donbas, Ukraine - Ukrainian officials have reportedly been discussing the possibility of renaming a portion of the country after President Donald Trump .

A recent report claims Ukrainian officials have been discussing the idea of renaming the country's Donbas region "Donnyland" in honor of Donald Trump. © Collage: Sergei GAPON / AFP & John McDonnell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, in recent peace talks, officials have brought up the idea of changing the name of Donbas – a region of the country that Russia is currently fighting to gain control of – to "Donnyland."

The idea was originally brought up as an attempt to convince the Trump administration to push back more against Russia's territorial demands.

The discussions come after Trump vowed to bring a swift end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine upon winning re-election, but after over a year in office, he has made little headway.

Throughout peace talks, the president has seemingly shown preferential treatment to Russian President Vladimir Putin, while his treatment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been far colder.

The renaming discussion also comes as Trump has pushed efforts to erect new buildings and statues and put his name on already iconic buildings.

The Times said that Ukraine's idea is reflective of "a global reality in which governments appeal to Mr. Trump's vanity in order to get American might on their side."