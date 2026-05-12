White House announces date of Trump's next dental and medical exams

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is slated to have his annual dental and medical evaluations on May 26 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the White House said Monday.

Donald Trump is scheduled to have his next annual dental and medical evaluations on May 26. © REUTERS

"This will include the President's routine annual dental and medical assessments as part of his regular preventive health care," the White House statement said.

The Republican billionaire, who turns 80 next month, has consistently told the press he is mentally and physically well – often unprompted.

In October, Trump underwent his second major medical checkup of 2025, and later said an MRI taken that hospital visit showed his cardiovascular health was "excellent."

"His cardiac age – a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG – was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction," his doctor, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, wrote in a letter released by the White House at the time.

Trump also had a semi-annual checkup last April.