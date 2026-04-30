Will Donald Trump Jr. lead a new reboot of The Apprentice?

Washington DC - Amazon is reportedly in talks about relaunching the reality show The Apprentice, but this time with President Donald Trump 's son Don Jr. as host.

A recent report claims Amazon is having "internal discussions" about rebooting The Apprentice with President Donald Trump's son Don Jr. as host. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Amazon recently told The Wall Street Journal that they have been having "internal discussions" about what to do next with the property, but there is currently no project "in active development."

The Apprentice ran for 15 seasons from 2004 to 2017, with Trump hosting the first 14. The premise of the show, which was billed as "The Ultimate Job Interview," involved contestants being judged on their business acumen as they completed various sales and marketing tasks.

News of the possible reboot comes as President Trump and members of his family face scrutiny over their efforts to capitalize on his second term in office, pushing various business ventures like selling meme coins, cell phones, and signed Bibles.

Last year, Amazon spent $40 million to purchase the license to make a documentary film about First Lady Melania Trump. The film was a disappointment at the box office, as it finished its domestic run having grossed only $16 million.

Many critics slammed the film as a vanity project for the first lady and a bid to win over President Trump by CEO Jeff Bezos.