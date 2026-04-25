Will things get awkward for Trump at White House Correspondents' Dinner debut?

Washington DC - Things could get awkward Saturday night when President Donald Trump takes his seat at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, his first time attending the gala while in office.

President Donald Trump will attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner for the first time while in office on Saturday. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The White House Correspondents' Association, which organizes the annual meeting of the political press, opted not to go with a comedian host this year, as is tradition, but instead invited a mentalist and magician, Oz Pearlman.

Since his return to office last year, Trump's administration has taken a number of measures against the media, selectively restricting access for news outlets that have fallen afoul of his officials.

In a break with precedent, the White House now chooses which reporters are in the press "pool" that has rotating access to the president.

"The Press was extraordinarily bad to me," Trump said recently in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The WHCA inviting Trump this year, despite his repeated attacks on the media, has drawn backlash across newsrooms, and hundreds of journalists have signed an open letter asking attendees to call out Trump's press restrictions to his face at the event.

Unlike all other presidents from the past 100 years, Trump has never attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner while in office – until now.

But as opposed to the tradition of a comedian host "roasting" the commander in chief, this year's edition might see a bit of role reversal with Trump's attendance.

"My guess is that there is going to be some significant expression of grievances" by Trump, according to Robert Rowland, a communications professor at the University of Kansas.

"The other thing is that he does feel untouchable," he told AFP.