Dr. Oz and MAGA reporter Nick Shirley launch "war on fraud" in NYC senior daycares: "Korean and Chinese mafias"

New York, New York - Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Dr. Mehmet Oz recently teamed up with MAGA journalist Nick Shirley to investigate alleged fraud they say is being committed by the "Korean and Chinese mafias."

Dr. Mehmet Oz (r) and MAGA journalist Nick Shirley (l) recently teamed up to expose what they claim is massive fraud taking place in New York City. © Collage: Adam Gray & David Berding / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Shirley shared a nearly hour-long video on YouTube in which he claims to have uncovered $190 million in fraud at social adult daycare centers and pharmacies across Flushing, a Queens neighborhood that is home to predominantly Korean and Chinese communities.

"One of the largest fraud schemes in America is taking place in New York City as billions of dollars are being defrauded by organized Korean and Chinese mafias, along with other foreigners operating and stealing taxpayer dollars," Shirley said in the clip.

He is then seen visiting several daycares and telling staff that he wants to sign his grandmother up for services.

After getting himself into their buildings, he then begins hounding them about concerns about their financial disclosures.

Many of the facility staff members appear confused, weary, and caught off guard, as English does not seem to be their first language. Some realized that they were being filmed, and others admitted that they were not knowledgeable about the financial data of the facility.

Later in the video, Shirley is joined by Dr. Oz, who made a number of wild claims, such as how durable medical suppliers "grow like vermin" because "it's easier to open one than a bank account." He said that "it's very hard" for law enforcement to stay caught up on the fraud, but he has it figured out.

"The big issue with these centers is not that they are providing social adult daycare, it's that it's a clubhouse for criminals," he added.