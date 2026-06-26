Elisa Slotkin calls on Democratic Party to adopt "new leadership" to take on Republicans

Washington DC - Michigan Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin recently revealed that she believes its time her party consider appointing new leadership.

In a recent interview, Senator Elissa Slotkin argued the Democratic Party is in need of new leadership and significant change. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During an interview with the Straight Shooter podcast on Wednesday, Slotkin lamented that the US political system is "ill" and both main parties are "unwell," but took particular aim at Democrats for losing the 2024 election to President Donald Trump.

"To me, it was very simple: the Democrats had a million priorities, they tried to make everybody happy... and when you prioritize nothing, no one knows what you stand for," Slotkin argued.

"Donald Trump came in, and he said one thing: 'I'm going to make your life more affordable, I'm going to put money in your pockets,' and he won because he kept it simple, and he focused on the primary issue that Americans cared about," she continued.

"That's why I'm a big believer in new leadership, significant change," Slotkin added. "The old models do not work for people."

When pressed on whether she meant ousting leaders like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Slotkin argued that the party needs leaders who "understand the moment."

"If people can't understand that the game has fundamentally changed, and they can't adapt, then they need to let others lead," she added.