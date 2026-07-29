Epstein survivors call out Todd Blanche's "condescending" behavior in closed-door meeting

Dani Bensky (r), a victim of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, claimed that Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche (l) rushed her and others during a private meeting. © Collage: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP & IMAGO / Newscom World

On Wednesday, a group of survivors traveled to Capitol Hill to urge Republican Senators to oppose President Donald Trump's nomination of Blanche to head the Department of Justice, which the Senate is scheduled to vote on this Thursday.

While speaking with the press, survivor Dani Bensky revealed that Blanche met with members of the group after he was pressured about not doing so at his confirmation hearing.

Bensky claimed the group went in with many questions, but she described Blanche's responses as "very condescending," as they consisted of "a lot of talking in circles" that resulted in the group walking away "with absolutely no answers."

When asked about how the meeting was "condescending," Bensky claimed Blanche appeared to grow impatient with their inquiries.

"Where survivors who have been waiting to meet with him for nine months, eight months, we've been asking for meetings – and he very much said, 'Can you get to the point already?' Like, what are you, what are you getting at?" she claimed.

"So to treat us with that sort of – there was no integrity. There was no understanding that he's dealing with the largest sex trafficking ring that we've seen in the US ever. Instead, it was like, you have an Epstein problem, right?"