Gavin Newsom responds as MAGA blames Democrats for fueling political violence
Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom has responded to a wave of MAGA figures who have blamed Democrats for increasing political violence following the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Newsom shared an X post Monday that included a clip from a Fox News interview, in which Katie Miller – a MAGA ally and wife of White House advisor Stephen Miller – argued that the alleged shooter, who is from California, was inspired by the governor's "violent political rhetoric."
Newsom called Miller's take "absurd" and argued that, as someone who has "amplified" the "dangerous rhetoric" of President Donald Trump, her finger-pointing is "offensive."
"The President has openly celebrated the deaths of his political opponents, called Democrats and immigrants 'vermin,' 'demonic' and 'evil' 'animals' who are 'poisoning the blood of our country,'" Newsom wrote.
"He regularly uses violent language, threatens to arrest and jail his political enemies – while describing the attempt to overthrow our democracy on January 6 as a 'beautiful thing.'
"The same folks cheering Trump's threats don't get to rewrite the narrative now," the governor added.
The political violence blame game
Since the shooting on Saturday, Trump has blamed what he describes as "hate speech" from Democrats that he says is "very dangerous" for the country.
His allies quickly began parroting the argument. During a press conference on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt argued the "left-wing cult of hatred" against Trump and his MAGA base has "gotten multiple people hurt and killed, and it almost did so again this weekend."
Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, have also called for comedian Jimmy Kimmel to be canceled over a joke he made several days before the shooting that described the first lady as an "expectant widow," alluding to her 24-year age gap with the 79-year-old president.
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB & TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP