Gavin Newsom responds as MAGA blames Democrats for fueling political violence

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom has responded to a wave of MAGA figures who have blamed Democrats for increasing political violence following the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

In a recent social media post, Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) responded to MAGA allies blaming him and other Democrats for political violence. © Collage: SAUL LOEB & TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Newsom shared an X post Monday that included a clip from a Fox News interview, in which Katie Miller – a MAGA ally and wife of White House advisor Stephen Miller – argued that the alleged shooter, who is from California, was inspired by the governor's "violent political rhetoric."

Newsom called Miller's take "absurd" and argued that, as someone who has "amplified" the "dangerous rhetoric" of President Donald Trump, her finger-pointing is "offensive."

"The President has openly celebrated the deaths of his political opponents, called Democrats and immigrants 'vermin,' 'demonic' and 'evil' 'animals' who are 'poisoning the blood of our country,'" Newsom wrote.

"He regularly uses violent language, threatens to arrest and jail his political enemies – while describing the attempt to overthrow our democracy on January 6 as a 'beautiful thing.'

"The same folks cheering Trump's threats don't get to rewrite the narrative now," the governor added.