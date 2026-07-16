George Santos announces his big reality TV debut: "I took my fat behind off the couch!"

New York, New York - Though former New York Representative George Santos may be done with politics, he's now giving reality TV a try.

Former New York Congressman George Santos announced on Wednesday that he will appear in the upcoming season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. © IMAGO / Newscom World

On Wednesday, Santos shared an X post announcing that he "did a thing" that he is excited to share with the world.

The post included a clip introducing the 15 cast members for season 5 of the Fox show "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," which included the disgraced former congressman.

This season, contestants will be put through a series of military-themed challenges while in a Malaysian jungle, and the cast will include former NBA player Matt Barnes and actor Ruby Rose.

"I took my fat behind off the couch and tried something new! And it changed EVERYTHING!" Santos exclaimed in another post. "I can't wait to share this experience with y'all!

Santos was ousted from Congress in 2023 after an ethics report alleged he filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct.

He was later sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to using stolen donor money to bankroll a lavish lifestyle for himself, but after serving just three months, his sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump.



Santos' big announcement wasn't met with enthusiasm from everyone, as some X users were quick to criticize his physical appearance in a press image for the show.