Graham Platner announces tragic personal loss amid family's IVF efforts: "We suffered that heartbreak"

Graham Platner shared a touching and devastating message after his wife suffered a miscarriage. © AFP/Sophie Park/Getty Images

"Over the past few months, we've been moved beyond words by the love and support you've shown us as we shared our infertility journey," Platner wrote in a lengthy and emotional letter on X.

"We wanted to shine a light on a hardship that millions of people face but is too often disregarded in our society and our politics."

"Just as the difficulty in accessing fertility treatment is overlooked, so too is the heartbreak of loss," he said. "We suffered that heartbreak recently, when we experienced a miscarriage."

The news came only a few short weeks after Platner and his wife Amy Gertner spoke to NBC News about their decision to get in vitro fertilization treatments in Norway due to the "astronomical" cost of such procedures in the US.

"When I get to the Senate, we're going to be having a serious conversation about this," Platner had said

The couple made the decision after realizing that the treatment would only cost $5500 per round in Norway, as opposed to $30,000 if they chose to get it done in Maine.

In January, Platner took a short break for his campaign for the Democratic primary nomination for the Senate in Maine to make the trip with his wife and begin their IVF journey.

"There are no words that fully capture the pain of this loss," Platner wrote on Monday in response to his wife's miscarriage.