Graham Platner calls for ouster of Chuck Schumer and "corrupt" Supreme Court justices!

Washington DC - Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner called for House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to be removed and replaced with someone who can better bring the fight to President Donald Trump.

Graham Platner called for the removal of Chuck Schumer as House minority leader and replaced with someone better suited to fighting President Donald Trump. © Collage: AFP/Sophie Park/Getty Images & AFP/Heather Diehl/Getty Images

In a passionate interview with NBC News recorded on Friday, Platner raged against the Democratic establishment and the inadequacies of Schumer's leadership, and suggested some viable alternatives.

Specifically, Platner suggested that Senators Chris Van Holden of Maryland, Mark Kelly of Arizona, Chris Murphy of Connecticut or Brain Schatz of Hawaii would all make worthy and effective replacements.

Platner called out his party for not organizing a firm resistance to President Donald Trump's war with Iran, declaring that "this goes to one of my core critiques of the Democratic Party."

"It has forgotten that power derives from more than just the institutions," Platner explained. "Power can be secondary, outside of the institutions, coming from things like movements coming things like organizing people."

If the Democrats manage to win the Senate, Platner said that he wants to "shut the White House down" and subpoena senior Trump administration officials who "have been conducting themselves in illegal and constitutional ways."

"They need to be dragged by subpoena in front of Senate committees over and over and over again," he said. "We drag people who are involved in putting ICE agents in our streets, murdering American citizens, terrorizing communities."

He also called for the impeachment of Supreme Court justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito on corruption grounds, a claim he says the Democrats could make a "compelling case" for.