Graham Platner gets huge boost as Maine Governor Janet Mills makes shock campaign announcement

Augusta, Maine - Maine Governor Janet Mills suspended her campaign for the Senate after months of bad polling, paving the way for Graham Platner to seize the Democratic Party's nomination.

Maine Governor Janet Mills suspended her campaign for the Democratic nomination for the US Senate. © AFP/Joseph Prezioso

"While I have the drive and passion, commitment, and experience, and above all else – the fight – to continue on, I very simply do not have the one thing that political campaigns unfortunately require today: the financial resources," Mills wrote in a statement announcing the end of her campaign.

"That is why today I have made the incredibly difficult decision to suspend my campaign for the United States Senate."

Mills made no endorsement, instead promising the people of Maine that she will "continue to fight relentlessly for you as your Governor."

The 78-year-old has trailed her main primary opponent, military veteran and oyster farmer Graham Platner, in virtual every poll by huge margins.

Platner also had a sizable advantage over Mills in a potential match-up against incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins, who has held onto her seat for nearly three decades.

Mills' decision to drop out of the race more or less guarantees that Platner will receive the Democratic nomination at the primaries. His campaign is yet to respond to her announcement.