Graham Platner's wife condemns reports he sexted with other women: "I find it really shameful"

Augusta, Maine – The wife of Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner has angrily slammed reports that she informed a senior campaign aide he had sexted with multiple other women.

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (l.) has been accused of sexting with multiple women while in a relationship with his wife, Amy Gertner. © AFP/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"If anybody knows me and Graham personally, you know that we got married in 2023," said Amy Gertner, Platner's wife, in a lengthy video statement on X. "We live in Sullivan. We've got two dogs, and we love each other deeply."

"So it makes me really angry, disappointed, and I find it really shameful that there's a group of media outlets and people who are willing to spread gossip instead of talking about the real issues that Graham is running on," she said.

Gertner's comments followed reports she had reached out to a senior aide last year to express concern about sexual messages Platner sent to as many as a dozen women.

She was reportedly concerned that the old texts would become a political liability if they leaked to the press, current and former campaign officials confirmed.

Platner's former political director Genevieve McDonald, who left the campaign on bad terms in October, said Gertner spoke to her about it in September 2025 during the Maine candidate's internal vetting process.

The campaign's current political director said Platner had communicated with six women but the conduct had stopped well before he planned to run.

In a statement released by Platner's campaign, Gertner said she felt "deeply hurt" and betrayed by McDonald's gossiping, which she called an "invasion of our privacy."

"I confided deeply personal details about my marriage to someone I considered a friend," Gertner said. "I trusted this person with the most private chapter of our lives – the early days of our marriage before any campaign was on our mind."