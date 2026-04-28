How is James Talarico polling ahead of the Texas senate midterms?

Austin, Texas - Senate candidate James Talarico has seen a rapid rise in popularity ahead of the November midterms, but are Texas voters ready to elect a Democrat?

Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico currently holds a significant lead over two major Republican challengers in Texas. © Alberto Silva Fernandez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A Texas Public Opinion Research poll – which surveyed 1,018 likely general election voters from April 17 to 20 – found that Talarico holds a commanding lead over his GOP opponents.

In a match-up against Republican incumbent John Cornyn, Talarico wins with 44% to 41%, a +3 point lead, and against Republican Ken Paxton, he again claims victory with 46% to 41%, a +5 point lead.

The polling comes after Cornyn and Paxton failed to win majority votes in the state's Republican primaries, forcing the two to head to a runoff election set for May 26.

Talarico managed to win his primary race, defeating incumbent Jasmine Crockett. To date, he has also managed to significantly out-raise both Republican candidates, per the New York Times.

The winner of the Republican runoff will go on to face Talarico in the midterms in November.

Talarico's rapid rise in popularity is seen by many as a signal that deep-red Texas is seeking something new in elected officials, which has made him a target of the GOP.