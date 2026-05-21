Ilhan Omar denies any ties to Minnesota's Feeding Our Future fraud scandal: "Flat out false"

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar shot down any suggestion by the Trump administration and its allies that she's had any involvement in the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal.

Representative Ilhan Omar has once again shot down any suggestion that she was involved with the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal. © AFP/Saul Loeb

"Any claim that I had knowledge of this scheme is flat-out false," Omar said in a written statement to Fox News on Wednesday. "The MEALS Act was signed into law by President Trump and passed with bipartisan support as part of a broader legislative package."



"Trump's USDA Secretary set the regulatory framework during the rollout of the program. I have always championed feeding kids and will continue to ensure our children do not go hungry."

Her comments came as she continues to face attacks from Donald Trump, members of his administration, and MAGA allies in the media, who have repeatedly accused her of fraud.

Many of these attacks have been racially charged, as Trump has repeatedly blamed a major fraud scandal in Minnesota on the state's Somali-American community.

The latest round of attacks on Omar came after Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock told the New York Post that Omar had been in on a scam that defrauded taxpayers of $250 million of child nutrition funds.

Bock was convicted in March 2025 and jailed on conspiracy, bribery, and wire fraud charges after being accused of helping restaurant owners file fraudulent claims to Congress under the 2020 MEALS Act.