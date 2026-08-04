Is Missouri ready to send Cori Bush back to Washington DC?

St. Louis, Missouri - Former Congresswoman Cori Bush is running to take back the House seat she was ousted from just two years ago, but is Missouri ready to send her back to Washington DC?

On Tuesday, residents of Missouri's 1st District will vote on whether to re-elect Cori Bush to Congress after being unseated two years ago. © Michael B. Thomas / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, residents in Missouri's 1st Congressional District will head to the polls to vote on whether Bush will unseat incumbent Wesley Bell, who defeated her in 2024, and the race couldn't be tighter.

An HIT Strategies poll – which surveyed 401 likely voters between February 19 and 23 – found Bell with a four-point lead, but when adjusted for a 5.4% margin of error, the pollster concluded the candidates were statistically tied.

The race has been receiving heightened attention, as each candidate has opposing views on Israel's war in Gaza.

During her time in the House, Bush – a progressive member of the Democratic Socialists of America – built a reputation as an outspoken critic of Israel's actions. She introduced a resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire and joined leaders around the world in demanding an arms embargo on Israel.

Amid Bush's run for re-election, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has spent millions to oppose her campaign, while promoting Bell's pro-Israel stance.

In a statement to The Guardian, a spokesperson for Justice Democrats said that Bush defeating Bell would be "monumental."