Does Trump mock Vance behind closed doors? Insiders speak out as 2028 speculation mounts
Washington DC - Donald Trump reportedly vents to his allies about Vice President JD Vance, as speculation mounts over who will run on the Republican ticket in 2028.
More than a dozen administration insiders spoke with the New York Times, revealing a tense relationship between Vance and Trump, the latter often criticizing his gaffe-prone second-in-command.
According to some insiders, Trump likes to bring up the time Vance accidentally dropped the gold College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy during a visit to the White House by the Ohio State Buckeyes last year.
It's thought that this may be why Vance ended up sitting in the audience and having no real involvement when the Indiana Hoosiers visited the White House earlier this month.
Some insiders also suggested Trump is angry with Vance over his behavior on social media, and that the president's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, even urged the vice president to take a break from posting online.
At a breakfast in November, Trump publicly criticized Vance in front of a room full of Republican senators, asking why he couldn't be more subservient.
"Why don't you behave like that?" Trump asked Vance. "JD doesn't behave like that! JD butts into conversations! I want to have that for at least a couple of days. Okay, JD?"
Would Trump support Vance for president in 2028?
It's unclear whether Trump would support Vance if the latter does end up running in 2028.
"Whoever gets this [job] is going to be very important," Trump said in a recent interview with Fortune. "And if you get the wrong person: disaster."
The White House has brushed off the reports of beef between the president and his VP.
"Vice President Vance has done a remarkable job of helping implement the president’s America First agenda," White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told the NYT.
"Any false media narratives from unknown and unnamed sources fabricating stories clearly do not have any knowledge of the truth."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Matt Rourke/POOL & AFP/Kent Nishimura