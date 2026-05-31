Does Trump mock Vance behind closed doors? Insiders speak out as 2028 speculation mounts

Washington DC - Donald Trump reportedly vents to his allies about Vice President JD Vance , as speculation mounts over who will run on the Republican ticket in 2028.

President Donald Trump (r.) has reportedly expressed criticism of Vice President JD Vance behind closed doors. © Collage: AFP/Matt Rourke/POOL & AFP/Kent Nishimura

More than a dozen administration insiders spoke with the New York Times, revealing a tense relationship between Vance and Trump, the latter often criticizing his gaffe-prone second-in-command.

According to some insiders, Trump likes to bring up the time Vance accidentally dropped the gold College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy during a visit to the White House by the Ohio State Buckeyes last year.

It's thought that this may be why Vance ended up sitting in the audience and having no real involvement when the Indiana Hoosiers visited the White House earlier this month.

Some insiders also suggested Trump is angry with Vance over his behavior on social media, and that the president's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, even urged the vice president to take a break from posting online.

At a breakfast in November, Trump publicly criticized Vance in front of a room full of Republican senators, asking why he couldn't be more subservient.

"Why don't you behave like that?" Trump asked Vance. "JD doesn't behave like that! JD butts into conversations! I want to have that for at least a couple of days. Okay, JD?"