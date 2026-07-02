JD Vance and AOC weigh in on their possible matchup in 2028 presidential race

Washington DC - Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently responded after Vice President JD Vance said that he believes she will be the Democratic nominee for president in 2028.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (r.) and JD Vance recently shared their thoughts on each other being nominees in the 2028 presidential race. © Collage: URS FLUEELER / POOL / AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP

During a recent interview on the Michael Knowles Show, Vance argued that it's "probably conventional wisdom" that AOC will be the nominee, as he believes she holds "power" with Democrats.

When asked about his comments on Wednesday, AOC, grinning from ear to ear, gave pause before stating, "I hope he is," and abruptly walked off.

Later that day, Vance was asked for his response. The vice president insisted, "I don't think much about 2028," and added, "We can worry about the future when the future comes."

The back-and-forth comes as neither politician has confirmed that they are running, but both are seen as leading candidates in their respective parties.

Vance and President Donald Trump have sought to quell the rapid rise in popularity of progressives like AOC by labeling them as "communists" seeking to destroy the country.

AOC has also been very critical of Vance. In a recent interview, she argued that he "doesn't want anything to change in this country" because he "loves" the corruption of the Trump administration.