JD Vance meets with Ecuador's right-wing President Daniel Noboa in Washington

Washington DC - Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa met with US Vice President JD Vance in Washington Wednesday, weeks after slapping tariffs on neighboring Colombia over border disputes.

Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa (l.) shakes hands with US Vice President JD Vance during their meeting in Washington DC on May 13, 2026. © Screenshot/X/Presidencia Ecuador

The right-wing Ecuadoran leader has criticized Colombian President Gustavo Petro for failing to crack down on drug trafficking and illegal mining along their shared border.

Noboa's visit was intended to "strengthen bilateral relations, fight drug trafficking," and discuss opportunities for Ecuadoran growth, his office said on X.

Noboa, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, is scheduled to address the permanent council of the Organization of American States and meet with US lawmakers Thursday.

Petro, a leftist, addressed the body three months ago during an official visit to Washington.

Last month, Ecuador imposed 100% tariffs on Colombian goods, prompting Bogota to retaliate with its own 100% tariffs. Leaders from both sides recalled their envoys.

Since taking office in 2023, Noboa has implemented hardline policies against organized crime, expanding military operations and ordering bombings on Ecuador's border with Colombia.