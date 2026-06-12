JD Vance to appear on The View amid Trump's efforts to kill the show

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance will soon make a guest appearance on The View, a show his boss President Donald Trump has repeatedly called to be canceled.

Next week, Vice President JD Vance will make a guest appearance on The View. © Kent NISHIMURA / AFP

On Thursday's episode, co-host Whoopi Goldberg announced that Vance will be visiting the show next Tuesday June 16 to discuss his new book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.

She also teased that she planned to ask Vance how the Trump administration has been looking out for Americans' "best interests."

The news garnered some gasps from audience members. Trump has been aggressively calling for the show to be axed, as the majority of the popular daytime talk show’s panel have been highly critical of the president and his administration.

Vance himself has also publicly slammed the show. During the 2024 presidential race, he described it as "propaganda" after the show did "the easiest interview in the entire world" with Trump's Democrat challenger Kamala Harris.

In Trump's second term, Brendan Carr, the chair of the administration's Federal Communications Commission (FCC), has targeted the show specifically, accusing it of being "motivated by partisan purposes" and demanding it give "equal time" to Republican politicians.